Rhino that was hit in Assam's Kaziranga is now 'doing good', confirms CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

A rhinoceros which was hit by a truck on a highway in the Kaziranga National Park area recently is doing good now. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the health update of the rhino along with a drone video taken this morning on Twitter. In the video, one can see the rhino standing in a riverine.

The tweet read, "An urgent update: Our Rhino friend, who met with an accident in Haldibari recently, is found to be doing good. I am sharing a drone video taken this morning. Urge all to be kind to our animals. Go slow while passing through corridors, where you know some animals might cross."

An urgent update: Our Rhino friend, who met with an accident in Haldibari recently, is found to be doing good. I am sharing a drone video taken this morning.



Urge all to be kind to our animals. Go slow while passing through corridors, where you know some animals might cross. pic.twitter.com/utgKwhUPXh — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 11, 2022

The incident sparked outrage after the accident footage went viral on social media. CM Biswa urged all to be kind to the animals. "Go slow while passing through corridors, where you know some animals might cross."

CCTV footage of the unfortunate incident was shared by Assam CM who informed that the rhino survived and the truck driver has been fined. The CM added that the Assam government is working to save animals at Kaziranga by building a special 32-km elevated corridor and that the government would not allow any infringement on the safe spaces of rhinos.

According to a forest official, the speed limit at the Haldibari corridor is 40 km per hour but the truck was speeding at 52 km per hour.



