Rishab Shetty’s 2022 blockbuster Kantara to release in Italy, Spain soon; check details here 

Actor-director Rishab Shetty’s superhit film Kantara is set to release in Italy and Spain given the massive demand from international audiences. Shetty said that the film was currently being edited in Italian and Spanish. The actor and director, known for films like Kantara and Kirik Party tweeted, “We are pleased to announce that, thanks to the huge demand from international audiences, we are editing the film Kantara also in Italian and Spanish.”
Kantara box office, ratings
Kantara had set the box office on fire with its record collections. Made at a budget of around Rs 16 crore, the film collected Rs 363.82 crore in the domestic box office, Rs 407.82 crore in worldwide collections and Rs 44 crore in overseas collections, as per trade portal Sacnilk. The film collected Rs 183.60 crore in Karnataka, Rs 50.56 crore in Andhra/Telangana, Rs 10.44 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rs 16.26 crore in Kerala, and Rs 99.47 crore in the rest of India.
As of today, the film has an IMDb rating of 8.3/10 and has an audience score of 83 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.
Kantara story, cast
Backed by KGF franchise producers Hombale Films and its founder Vijay Kiragandur, the film has rituals like a traditional dance form Bhootha Kola performed for the local deity and the ritual of Kambala, an annual bull race, in its backdrop. It focuses on a king who agrees with the local deity to give a portion of his land to the locals in lieu of peace and happiness.
The action-thriller flick stars Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Pramod Shetty, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, and Vinay Bidappa in significant roles.
Kantara on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix
While it can be viewed in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on Amazon Prime Video, its Hindi version is also available on Netflix.
