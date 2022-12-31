Rishabh Pant accident: 'Gaadi aaram se chalaya kar', Shikhar Dhawan's advice to cricketer goes viral; watch here

After Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a horrific accident on Friday, an old video of fellow cricketer Shikhar Dhawan giving advice to the batsman-wicketkeeper is doing rounds on social media.

In the video, Pant can be seen asking Dhawan for an advice that he would like to give him. To which, Dhawan replies, "Gaadi aaram se chalaya kar (you should drive carefully)."

Shikhar Dhawan gave Rishabh Pant right advice about driving.

Pant reportedly got two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe as well suffered abrasion injuries on his back after he met with an accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Friday morning at about 5:15 am.

The batsman was alone in the car at the time of the accident and according to Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, he had to break the windshield of his car in order to get out of the car. Pant's car burnt down after it hit the divider on the highway.

The 25-year-old, who was going to his home on Roorkee, was taken to a local hospital first and later moved to Max Hospital in Dehradun.

On Friday, Twitter was flooded with several videos of the accident where it could be seen that Pant was helped by locals after the accident.

Post this, Panipat Bus Depot felicitated the bus driver and conductor who saved Pant's life yesterday. The two are expected to be honoured by the Haryana government as well.

Panipat Bus Depot GM K Jangra said that bus driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjeet spotted an uncontrolled car ram over the divider near Gurukul Narsan. "They ran immediately towards the car to help the passenger. We have honoured them, state govt will too honour them for the work of humanity," he told ANI.

Haryana | Bus driver Sushil Kumar & conductor Paramjeet spotted an uncontrolled car ram over the divider near Gurukul Narsan. They ran towards car to help the passenger. We have honoured them, state govt will too honour them for the work of humanity: Panipat Bus Depot GM K Jangra

Meanwhile, the bus staff also revealed that as soon as they dragged Pant out of the car, the vehicle caught fire and burned down within 5-7 secs. "He had major injuries on his back. We enquired about his personal information and that is when he said he is an Indian team cricketer," bus staff Paramjeet who rescued cricketer Rishabh Pant told.

Uttarakhand DGP on Friday said that people who helped cricketer Rishabh Pant after the near-fatal road accident will be honoured.

"Haryana Roadways driver and locals who helped cricketer Rishabh Pant after his accident on Delhi-Dehradun Highway today will be rewarded under the 'Good Samaritan' scheme of GOI," said Uttarakhand DGP.

