Rishabh Pant accident latest updates: Car burns to ashes in horrific accident near Roorkee; cricketer suffers major injury

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant got injured on Friday morning after his car met with an accident in Roorkee. Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar told India Today that the cricketer's car reportedly crashed into a divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee at 5:15 am in the morning. Pant's car collided with the railing and caught fire. After this, his car burnt down and Pant came out by breaking the windscreen of the car, according to the Uttarakhand top cop. He added that Pant is likely to have fractured his leg. Pant has been hospitalised in Roorkee's Saksham Hospital. According to doctors, Pant has suffered injuries on his forehead and leg. The car was returning from Delhi to Uttarakhand. The cricketer, also known as Spidey among his fans, has now been referred to Max Dehradun. Pant was dropped out of India's squads for the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka. He also did not play in the one-day internationals against Bangladesh because the BCCI decided to rest him ahead of the series.

Here are the latest updates on BusinessToday.In:

10:05 am: DCW chief Swati Maliwal, AAP's Naresh Balyan, cricketer Mohammad Shami wish Rishabh Pant speedy recovery

10:00 am: Rishabh Pant accident in Roorkee: Congress' minority cell wishes cricketer speedy recovery

Congress' minority cell wished speedy recovery to Rishabh Pant who suffered from a horrid accident. Congress Minority Department tweeted, "Get well soon champ (sic)."

09:55 am: Former India coach Anil Kumble, Munaf Patel wish speedy recovery to Rishabh Pant

Kumble said in a tweet, "Wishing you a speedy recovery Rishabh Pant. Get well soon."

09:51 am: Here's why Pant's Mercedes could have caught fire

Auto Today's Rahul Ghosh says, "A hard enough hit is likely to cause fluid leaks and spillage, as well as heat and smoke."

09:50 am: Rishabh Pant accident reactions: Commentator Harsha Bhogle, former India batsman Virender Sehwag pray for Pant's accident

Thinking about Rishabh Pant this morning and desperately hoping he is fine and recovers soon. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 30, 2022 Wishing dear @RishabhPant17 a super speedy recovery. Bahut hi Jald swasth ho jaao. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 30, 2022

09:40 am: Rishabh Pant out of danger, VVS Lakshman says

Former cricketer VVS Lakshman tweeted, "Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing Rishabh Pant a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ."

Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2022

