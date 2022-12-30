Rishabh Pant broke windshield to escape after car caught fire

Cricketer Rishabh Pant who has been involved in a ghastly road accident at Roorkee border has been moved to Max Hospital in Dehradun. According to Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, the cricketer had to break the windshield of his car in order to get out.

Pictures and visuals from the accident site show that his car has been totally smashed and burnt. The car had caught fire soon after the accident. The cricketer too suffered major injuries on his back and forehead, images show.

SP Dehat Swapan Kishore, confirming the accident, said that the crash took place between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. Rishabh Pant was given primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital and then moved to Max Hospital in Dehradun.

Rishabh Pant after the accident

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed officials to ensure all possible arrangements for Rishabh Pant’s treatment and to provide an air ambulance if required, as per the Chief Minister’s Office.

ICC said, “India wicket-keeper/batter Rishabh Pant has been cleared of serious injury after a car accident on early Friday morning. The 25-year-old was reportedly driving from his residence in Roorkee to New Delhi, when his vehicle hit a road divider at around 5:15am. Eye-witnesses claim Pant's car caught fire, though he was able to escape, albeit with injuries to his head, back and feet.”

According to DD News, Rishabh Pant is likely to undergo plastic surgery for his injuries.

Following the news of Rishabh Pant’s accident, fellow cricketers took to social media to wish the cricketer a speedy recovery. “Thinking about Rishabh Pant this morning and desperately hoping he is fine and recovers soon,” said Harsha Bhogle, while VVS Laxman confirmed that the cricketer is out of danger. “Wishing dear @RishabhPant17 a super speedy recovery. Bahut hi Jald swasth ho jaao,” said Virender Sehwag, while Mohammed Azharuddin said, "Praying for Rishabh Pants speedy recovery. Relieved to hear that he is safe and stable."

