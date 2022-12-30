Rishabh Pant health update: Cricketer to undergo MRI scans in Dehradun hospital, says BCCI

Team India Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who met with a freak car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, will be undergoing MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment. In a statement issued on Pant’s health update, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has got two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

Expressing his concern, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that he has spoken to the family of the cricketer and also the doctors treating him. Shah has promised all necessary support from the board.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Rishabh Pant as he fights his way back to recovery. I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support," Shah tweeted on Friday.



My thoughts and prayers are with Rishabh Pant as he fights his way back to recovery. I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support. December 30, 2022

Pant was driving down to Roorkee on Friday morning when his car hit a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway and caught fire. The Indian cricketer managed to survive the crash after a bus driver, who was passing by, pulled him out of the car.

Watch: Footage shows the exact moment when Rishabh Pant's car crashed

The driver, Sushil, told India Today that the star India cricketer was badly injured and limping after the accident. He confirmed his identity, saying that he was Rishabh Pant. He was initially taken to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries. Later on, he was shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he is scheduled to undergo MRI scans.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that the state government is ready to bear the entire expense of Pant's treatment. Dhami said that his government will make all arrangements for his treatment. Arrangements for an air ambulance should also be made if required, he said.

Pant, who had a patchy T20 World Cup in November and New Zealand tour in November was left out of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka beginning on January 3. He was supposed to join the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for a strength and conditioning programme ahead of February's Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Also read: Rishabh Pant: From Struggle To Success

Also read: Rishabh Pant accident latest updates: BCCI in touch with Pant's family, doctors; Indian wicketkeeper fell asleep behind wheel

Also read: Rishabh Pant Car Accident: Cricketer Gets Severely Injured; In Pics

Also read: 'Praying for speedy recovery': Jay Shah, Sam Billings, Gautam Gambhir, pray for Rishabh Pant; see reactions