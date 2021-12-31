Rohit ruled out of ODI series in SA, Rahul named India's ODI captain

KL Rahul as India's ODI captain for the upcoming series against South Africa in the absence of newly-appointed full-time skipper Rohit Sharma, the All-India Senior Selection Committee announced on Friday.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been appointed the vice-captain for the ODI team. All-rounder Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja were also not selected as they were not fit while senior pacer Mohammed Shami, who is in the team for the ongoing Test series, was rested.

The Squad: KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the upcoming ODI series due to a hamstring injury, said Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). "Rohit is not fit, he is in rehab. We never wanted to take chance with him,' BCCI chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma said.

"We are looking to groom KL Rahul. He has proved his leadership qualities. KL is the best one who can handle the side,” he added.

The three ODIs will be played at Paarl and Cape Town on January 19, 21 and 23 respectively.

In addition to this: Contradicting Virat Kohli, chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma on Friday said the batting maestro was told to carry on as T20I captain by everyone in the BCCI.

Days after Kohli quit T20I captaincy, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that the Board had asked the superstar batter to reconsider his decision.

Kohli had contradicted Ganguly's statement during his explosive press conference prior to leaving for the Test series against South Africa, saying he had no such communication with the Board's president and that he was informed about his removal as ODI skipper one and a half hour before the selection meeting for the SA series.

However, Sharma on Friday said, "Everyone from selectors to (BCCI) office bearers, convenor of selection meeting and all present told Kohli to wait on T20 captaincy till World Cup got over."

"Everyone told him to reconsider and rethink," he added.

Kohli's comments had exposed the simmering tension between him and the BCCI officials.