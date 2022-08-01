Royal Enfield to launch a new bike on August 7, likely to be Hunter 350

Homegrown motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield has released a new teaser for its upcoming bike in India, which it plans to unveil on August 7. The company in its 10 seconds video teaser revealed the date for the launch of its new bike and tweeted, “07.08.2022, block your dates and register now for the launch!”

The teaser video, apart from the launch date, only reveals the exhaust note of its upcoming model. As per the sources in the know, the upcoming bike is most likely to be the Royal Enfield’s most affordable bike so far and will be called ‘Hunter 350’.

Interestingly, in another teaser video, the company shows a hidden detail which hints at the fact that the Royal Enfield could also have a special unveiling event on August 5. So far, the company hasn’t confirmed any details about the hidden detail in the teaser.

Apart from being Royal Enfield’s most affordable motorcycle, the Hunter 350 is expected to place itself at the very bottom of the company’s line-up and below the Bullet 350. The Hunter 350 is likely to be priced under Rs 1.5 lakh and will go up against the likes of the Honda CB350 RS and the Yezdi Scrambler.

Moreover, according to the leaked spy shots available on social platforms, the Hunter 350 could be offered in two variants.

The Hunter 350 is based on the company’s new J platform, the same as in Meteor 350. In addition to this, Hunter is likely to get the same 350cc four-stroke single-cylinder engine as in the Meteor with a slightly different state of tune. The bike will come with a five-speed manual gearbox, disc brakes on both wheels, dual channel ABS, gas-charged twin shock absorbers at the rear and telescopic front forks as standard.