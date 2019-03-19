RRB NTPC 2019 Recruitment: Applications to remain open till March 31

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification for RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Recruitment 2019. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of RRBs. The last date to apply online is March 31, 2019. However, the final applications can be submitted till April 12, 2019.

The last date for submission of application fee either online or through SBI Challan is on or before April 5, 2019. The recruitment will be based on an online test which will be conducted in June to September 2019. However, the exam date will be notified later.

RRB and RRCs will issue separate notifications for the recruitment on their respective official websites.

RRB has notified 35,277 vacancies for various posts, of which 10,628 are for undergraduate posts like Junior Clerk, Typist, Accounts Clerk, Junior Time Keeper, Trainers Clerk, Commercial Ticket Clerk and for graduate posts like Goods Guard, Junior Account Assistant, Station master, amongst others.

A number of vacancies are available for posts like Stenographer Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator Hindi, amongst others.

The online application process for RRB NTPC, Para Medical Staff and Ministerial and Isolated started on March 1, March 4 and March 8, respectively. The online application process for RRC Level 1 posts started on March 12. The last date, for the same, would be notified later by the ministry.

Earlier, the railway board had issued RRB NTPC Recruitment PDF for 1.3 lakh vacancies in NTPC, Para-Medical, Level-1 and MI categories for which the online application process started on February 28, 2019.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: RRC Recruitment 2019: Registration for RRB Group D Level-1 posts to begin today

Also read: Normalisation may lead to candidate scoring more than total marks in RRB exam: Railways