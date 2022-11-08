RRR beats Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots to become third highest-grossing Indian film in Japan

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, which was released in Japan on October 21, has surpassed Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots to become the third highest-grossing Indian film in Japan. The film grossed Japanese yen (JPY) 180 million in 17 days after being released on 209 screens and 31 Imax screens across 44 cities and prefectures in Japan.

In total, 3 Idiots have made JPY 170 million in Japan. With JPY 180 million, RRR has surpassed 3 Idiots to take third place on the list of highest-grossing Indian movies.

With a box office haul of JPY400 million, Rajinikanth's Muthu, which was released 24 years ago, continues to be the highest-grossing Indian movie of all time in Japan. The second-placed film is SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 with a JPY300 million box office haul.

SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR were in Japan three weeks ago to promote their film. RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - set in the 1920s prior to independence. NTR played Bheem while Ram Charan was Ram.

RRR, which was widely praised for its breathtaking action set pieces, was recently re-released in a number of US cities as a part of the Beyond Fest.

The movie received a thunderous response from the audience when it was screened in October at TCL Chinese Theatre. The 932 seats in the theatre were sold out in 20 minutes, according to a Deadline report. The movie made $21,000 from the single showing, bringing its total box office revenue since its re-release to $221,156.

RRR made over Rs 1000 crore in worldwide box office revenue during its theatrical run.

