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Rs 15 order, Rs 500 tip: Blinkit rider thanks customer in emotional video, 'I don't even...'

Rs 15 order, Rs 500 tip: Blinkit rider thanks customer in emotional video, 'I don't even...'

In the clip, the rider turns the camera toward his phone to show viewers what had just come through. "This was a Rs 15 order. You know how much Didi tipped? She gave me a Rs 500 tip," he says, visibly moved

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  • Updated Jul 3, 2026 1:37 PM IST
Rs 15 order, Rs 500 tip: Blinkit rider thanks customer in emotional video, 'I don't even...'Blinkit rider's emotional reaction to getting a Rs 500 tip on Rs 15 order goes viral

A Rs 15 order. A Rs 500 tip. And a delivery rider who couldn't quite believe either.

A Blinkit delivery partner's reaction to an unexpected act of generosity has struck a chord online after the video was shared on Instagram by I'm BlinkIt Rider, a creator who regularly documents his life as a delivery partner.

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In the clip, the rider turns the camera toward his phone to show viewers what had just come through. "This was a Rs 15 order. You know how much Didi tipped? She gave me a Rs 500 tip," he says, visibly moved.

He struggled to find the right words. "Thank you so, so much, Didi. I don't even usually earn this much. Thank you so much," he added.

ALSO READ: Viral e-rickshaw 'prank' app: Switching off batteries could cost you ₹5 lakh & 3 years in jail

The video's caption kept it simple: "Didi ne tip di."

 

The clip set off a wave of responses online. Many praised the customer's generosity, with several commenters noting that people who have faced financial hardship themselves often understand most acutely what a small gesture can mean to someone else. Others were struck by the rider's response; his surprise and gratitude, rather than any sense of entitlement, made the moment feel genuine.

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The video has since become a reminder, as one viewer put it, that everyday kindness can leave an impression far beyond the moment it happens.

Published on: Jul 3, 2026 1:37 PM IST
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