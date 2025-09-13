Rs 15,800 water bill! Bengaluru tenant alleges landlord slams with 'exorbitant' bill monthly

A Bengaluru resident has ignited a wave of online debate after claiming their landlord imposed exorbitant water charges every month. In a Reddit post titled “My landlord is charging me extremely high BWSSB water bills every month”, the tenant shared a bill showing a demand of nearly ₹15,800 for 165,000 litres of water.

Complaint against inflated bills

The tenant, who said only two people occupy the accommodation, argued the charges were unjustified given their lifestyle. “We usually get a water bill of around 10k each month. We are just two people living here, who spend most of the time in office. I’ve tried fighting him for this, but he gives me stupid excuses all the time. We don’t even have running water for a day or two every fortnight. What should I do in this situation?” the post read.

Business Today could not independently verify the authenticity of the claims mentioned in the post.

The disclosure quickly spread on r/bangalore, triggering heated exchanges over landlords, utilities, and tenant rights.

Users question the bill's authenticity

Several Redditors expressed disbelief at the figures. One user commented: “This bill is impossible, either there is air flowing into the meter continuously or something is really wrong with the meter reading person. Max bill for two people should not even cross 300.” Another remarked, “even four-member families don’t get such huge bills. Something is wrong. Talk to your neighbours or people next door to see how much their water bills are coming to.”

Another user called it “hooliganism” and said: “water bill max you should get 600 to 1000. For two people. You are getting straight up scammed. Why were you even paying 10k till now?”

Comparisons and advice

To underscore the alleged overcharging, some users shared their own household data. “165KL consumption? I have a family of 3 adults, 1 toddler, a large garden, 5 bedrooms and we use a ton of water and even then we only use like 15 to 20KL,” one wrote.

Others urged legal or practical steps. “Find another place. If you have lots of time on your hands, go to a lawyer and get a case filed,” a commenter advised.