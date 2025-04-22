'Rs 3.5 lakh a month for an internship': Entrepreneur's viral LinkedIn post reignites degrees vs hustle debate

A LinkedIn post by Mumbai-based entrepreneur Sakshi Jain struck a chord online after she shared a real-life encounter that challenged her long-held beliefs about success, degrees, and career paths.

“Earning 3.5L/month in an internship? Yeah, my jaw dropped too,” she wrote. Jain recounted meeting a friend currently pursuing an MBA at IIM Calcutta, who is interning in Mumbai with a monthly stipend of ₹3.5 lakh.

“Yes, just for the internship,” she added, underscoring the shock value of the number.

While Jain made it clear the post wasn’t about comparison, her reflections have opened up a wide conversation about the value of degrees in today’s professional world. “We love to say ‘degrees don’t matter’ online. And honestly, I’ve believed that too. But sometimes, you come across these moments that make you pause,” she wrote.

“Maybe degrees don’t matter everywhere. But sometimes, they open doors you never knew existed,” she continued. “And they still hold power, especially in places that value them.”

The post, which has now gone viral on both LinkedIn and X, has triggered a variety of thoughtful responses:

One user echoed her sentiment, commenting, “Degrees might not be everything—but sometimes, they are the key to a door we didn’t even know existed.”

Another added, “There’s no one path to success. While degrees may open doors, it’s also about leveraging your unique strengths and experiences.”

Some saw the post as a healthy reminder that success isn’t linear. “There are various 'vehicles' to reach a destination. It just depends which vehicle you choose.”

In her closing remarks, Jain offered a grounded takeaway: “This isn’t about comparison. Just a small reminder: There are multiple ways to win. And all of them are valid.”

With over a thousand reactions and growing conversation threads, the post continues to resonate with students, professionals, and entrepreneurs alike, each reading it through the lens of their own journey.