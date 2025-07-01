Rs 45 LPA in India or 80,000 euros in Germany: Reddit weighs in on Indian engineer's 'relocation for work' dilemma

When a senior software engineer from India with 8 years of experience and a ₹45+ LPA salary shared his dilemma about moving to Germany after a layoff, it ignited a candid debate online about the real value of overseas opportunities.

In a Reddit post titled “India or Germany? FinTech Startup offer in Berlin,” the engineer revealed that he received a job offer from a Berlin-based fintech startup offering €80,000 annually. However, he questioned whether relocating made sense, given the salary and startup nature of the firm.

The responses poured in with personal insights, trade-offs, and unfiltered realities of working abroad, especially in Germany.

Taxes, take-home, and trade-offs

“On €80,000, you’ll pay 42–45% tax,” one user pointed out, noting that net income depends on factors like marital status and children. “Your in-hand will be very less, but the government in return takes care of a lot of things unlike India. Security, breathable air… I mean there is just no comparison between Berlin and here,” they added.

Another user echoed this sentiment, cautioning that “€80K in Germany doesn’t go as far as you’d think, especially in cities like Berlin. If you’re making ₹40 LPA or more in India, the financial upside of moving might not be that compelling.”

For many, lifestyle seemed to be the real differentiator. “If your motivation to leave India isn’t purely about money—maybe it’s lifestyle, work culture, or just wanting a change—then go for it.”

The language barrier and career plateau

Others flagged cultural and professional limitations. “If you do not know German, it’s a huge drawback,” one user warned, adding that Germany’s tech sector “is slow-paced and not as innovative as India’s.”

Another concern: “Close to 50% taxes and a yearly increment of 1–2%... Tech opportunities are much lesser too.”

The verdict? Depends on your goal

For many in India’s booming tech ecosystem, high-paying domestic roles now compete closely with mid-tier global packages. As one user summarised: “Berlin only really starts to make solid financial sense at around €100K.”

But for those chasing more than money, like stability, exposure, or a shift in lifestyle, the move could still make sense.