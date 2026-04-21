₹1 crore later, regret sets in: Noida homeowner shares shocking experience with ‘premium’ flat

A video from Noida has gone viral after a homeowner exposed what he claims is poor construction quality in a high-rise apartment he purchased for Rs 1 crore. The viral video has sparked a discussion around the disparity between ‘premium’ property prices and actual living conditions in the National Capital Region (NCR).

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Shared by digital creator Adarsh on Instagram, the video captures the condition of a 22nd-floor flat in a residential society. In the clip, the man expresses clear regret over his investment, saying, “I am regretting a lot by investing Rs 1 crore,” while pointing out visible issues in the building’s exterior.

As the camera pans across the structure, patches of discolouration and crumbling plaster can be seen on the outer walls, which is a stark contrast to what many expect from a premium property. “This is a 22nd-floor society in Noida,” he says, emphasising the scale and supposed standard of the project.

While he acknowledges that interiors can be customised, “inside the flat, everything that you want to keep as interior can be done”, he questions the overall value, adding, “Itne paise diye hai, aur ye condition hai (I have paid so much money and this is the condition)”.

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The concerns don’t end with construction quality. The resident also highlights hygiene issues, alleging that an adjacent vacant unit has led to pigeon waste accumulation, resulting in an insect infestation. He further claims that the situation affected his health, stating he suffered a severe eye infection due to the unhygienic environment.

The video has struck a chord with many viewers across NCR, with several users sharing similar experiences and frustrations.

"1 crore ke Ghar or 10 crore ke regret," a user wrote.

A second user commented, "Flats are never an asset, you have zero control on any of this."

A third user said, "1 crore??? Bhaai itnaa mehangaa flat hai noida mein????"

"Bathroom ka jo pipe ko extend karo usse bhi hota hai ye sab," a fourth user wrote.