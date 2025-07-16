'₹10,000+ gone in a month': Pune techie on how work from office during rains burns a hole in the pocket

A Pune-based techie recently talked how work from office (WFO) is not just a practical but a financial headache for employees during the rains. In a post on LinkedIn, the techie had an earnest request to make of the IT companies based in metro cities.

The techie asked companies to give travel allowance to employees if they cannot sanction work from home during the rainy season, often marked by waterlogged roads as well as cab and auto cancellations. He also explained how the work-from-office diktat during rains pinches the wallets of younger employees.

"Everyone’s not earning 1 lakh+ per month. There are folks making ₹27,000, trying to survive in cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, etc. Now imagine this:

It's pouring outside, autos and cabs are canceling like crazy, local trains are packed, roads are flooded. And this guy is spending ₹500+ every day on Uber just to reach office. That's ₹10,000+ gone in a month," the techie said in his post.

In his post, he mentioned that young employees spend around half of their salary on travel to do work that can be done from home. "Almost half the salary. Just for travel. And for what? To open the same laptop… Sit in the same meetings… Do the same work that could’ve been done from home. How is that fair? Not everyone has a car. Not everyone lives 2km from office. Not everyone can “adjust” all the time," the post read.

The techie also mentioned how some employees are trying to make it to the month-end without breaking down. He further mentioned that the demand is not about entitlement but about basic decency and empathy. "So yeah, if WFH isn’t possible, at least help with the cost of just showing up. Please stop calling everyone “family” in your company emails if you're not going to treat them like one," the techie signed off.