'₹17 lakh package wasn't worth it': IIT Delhi graduate on why he quit banking role

An IIT Delhi graduate has triggered fresh debate around workplace burnout after sharing why he walked away from a ₹17 lakh per annum banking job despite the attractive salary package.

Chirag Madaan, who worked in the corporate banking sector, said the decision to resign came after prolonged stress, rising workload and an unsustainable work-life balance. His remarks, shared in a viral video clip, have resonated widely with young professionals navigating demanding corporate roles.

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From 9-to-5 to 9-to-7

According to Madaan, what initially appeared to be a standard office schedule gradually expanded into far longer days.

He said working hours often stretched from 9 am to 7 pm, while the workweek also reportedly moved from five days to six, leaving little personal time for recovery or rest.

Lunch break cut to 10-15 minutes

One of the most talked-about parts of his account was the lunch routine. Madaan said employees were expected to wrap up lunch within 10 to 15 minutes because of constant work pressure.

The claim has sparked online conversations around whether hustle culture is normalising unhealthy expectations in white-collar workplaces.

No easy sick leave either

He also alleged that taking sick leave was difficult, saying employees had to provide detailed explanations even when unwell.

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For many viewers, that part of the story became symbolic of a wider culture where availability is rewarded more than wellbeing.

Sales targets worth crores

Madaan further said aggressive performance expectations added to the pressure. Employees were reportedly expected to close deals worth up to ₹10 crore, with missed targets leading to repeated review cycles and added scrutiny. Over time, he suggested, the relentless demands became unsustainable.

The video quickly gained traction online, with users split between shock and recognition.

Some praised him for choosing peace over pay, calling it a reminder that salary alone cannot compensate for poor quality of life, others said his story felt too relatable.

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One user wrote, "Good job… now at least expose the bank's name. These kinds of people exist in the corporate world too and need to be thrown out of the office."

Another commented, "In most sectors, the situation is the same. We are all struggling in a broken system."

A third user pointed to sector-specific pressure, saying, "Good decision. But with an IIT background, you should not have joined banking, especially sales. Branch banking today has become all about selling products like ULIPs, mutual funds and insurance. Try the tech field instead you may find a much better career path there."