'₹19-lakh security deposit!': Canadian citizen's viral post on Bengaluru's sky high rent triggers massive debate

Bengaluru’s rental market is scaling new heights in 2025, with average rents surging 15.7% in just the first quarter — outstripping most major Indian metros. In prime pockets, tenants are staring at hikes of 20-25%, spurred by relentless infrastructure growth and proximity to the airport.

Hotspots now command massive rents forcing many salaried tech professionals to spend nearly half their income on housing. Outlier listings, like a 3BHK in Haralur demanding ₹2.7 lakh monthly with a staggering ₹15 lakh deposit, have gone viral, mirroring widespread frustration over skyrocketing and unpredictable prices.

Amid this frenzy, landlord-tenant tensions are brewing, with complaints about exploitative charges and steep deposits. Even as some Tier-I societies see tenants claw back 10-15% rent cuts, the market remains fiercely competitive, leaving renters torn between absorbing punishing costs or exploring home ownership.

Rs. 19 lakh for security deposit!



absolutely bonkers what landlords are expecting these days, I could literally buy a new Mahindra Thar for less than this deposit



anyone know of a place in/around Indiranagar with 2-3 months deposit only? rent price range Rs. 80 to 1 lakh pic.twitter.com/jGDfLC3eN0 — Caleb (@caleb_friesen2) June 28, 2025

Capturing the mood of exasperated renters, a Canadian citizen living in India has ignited a spirited online debate after highlighting the jaw-dropping rental deposits plaguing Bengaluru’s property scene.

Caleb Friesen took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share a listing for a 3BHK flat in Diamond District, Domlur — but it wasn’t the rent alone that caused a stir. The ₹19.25 lakh security deposit left users stunned.

The flat’s monthly rent stood at an already hefty ₹1.75 lakh. But the deposit, Caleb noted, was beyond reason.

“Rs 19 lakh for security deposit! Absolutely bonkers what landlords are expecting these days. I could literally buy a new Mahindra Thar for less than this deposit. Anyone know of a place in/around Indiranagar with 2-3 months deposit only? Rent price range Rs 80,000 to 1 lakh.”

His post quickly went viral, clocking over 18,000 views and sparking a mix of humour, advice, and disbelief.

One user quipped, “Don’t buy a Thar. That’s for special folks only,” while another remarked, “Negotiable rent and non-negotiable deposit! Classic Bengaluru.”

Others offered practical suggestions. A fellow resident proposed, “Looking for a flatmate in my 2BHK, no deposit needed, just feature our startup in your videos.”

A user pointed out the comparative absurdity of Bengaluru prices: “You could buy a flat in Kolkata for that much!” To which Caleb replied, “Lol, yeah same in Aizawl where I’m currently living. Crazy.”

Some comments were more pragmatic, urging Caleb to explore Mahadevapura for better deals or to rely on local brokers instead of online searches.

But for many, the numbers were simply staggering. As one user summed up: “Damn! That’s too huge.”