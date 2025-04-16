₹25L in India, $100K in the US or tax-free Dubai? Bengaluru techie breaks down where life’s better

Bengaluru-based tech professional Anish Sengupta has sparked a timely debate: if you're offered ₹25 lakh in India, $100,000 in the US, or 280,000 AED in Dubai, which job actually delivers the best quality of life?

In a detailed comparison, Sengupta breaks down these offers across job security, taxation, cost of living, and cultural impact—moving beyond just take-home pay to explore what each location truly offers.

According to Sengupta, the US leads in career growth and high-paying roles in tech and finance. However, it comes with challenges: frequent layoffs, aggressive restructuring, and the constant uncertainty of H1B visa renewals.

India, on the other hand, offers a booming job market across IT, fintech, and startups, along with stronger labor protections and a more stable environment for employees.

Dubai is positioned between the two. It offers fast-growing opportunities in sectors like finance and real estate, with the added lure of a tax-free salary. But most jobs are contract-based, with lower long-term security and more frequent job switches.

Sengupta points out that while US salaries are high, taxes can eat away 25–35%, and healthcare is an additional major cost—leaving a net of around $70,000–$75,000 per year.

In India, tax ranges from 20–30%, but employer benefits like EPF, gratuity, and affordable healthcare help retain more of your income. Net take-home ranges between ₹18–20 lakh per annum.

Dubai stands out with 0% income tax. While there's no pension or long-term social security, the lack of tax deductions means almost the full salary stays in hand.

The US ranks highest in living costs—rents in major cities often exceed $2,500/month, making monthly savings modest despite high incomes.

India offers the lowest cost of living, with luxury rents around ₹50,000/month and solid savings of ₹1–1.5 lakh/month.

Dubai is more expensive than India but less than the US. With rent averaging around 8,000 AED/month, the potential to save up to 15,000 AED/month remains high due to zero tax.

Sengupta notes that the US offers global exposure and better work-life balance but comes with the stress of immigration and distance from home.

India scores on family, festivals, social networks, and affordability, though it carries a more intense work culture.

Dubai delivers a high-end lifestyle and strong earning potential, but without citizenship options, many expats view it as a temporary base.