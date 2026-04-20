'₹30K a month': JPMorgan techie's Bengaluru expense breakdown ignites urban cost debate

A viral social media post by a young software engineer working at JPMorgan Chase in Bengaluru has sparked a broader conversation about the cost of living in India’s tech capital, with many questioning whether a ₹30,000-₹35,000 monthly budget is sustainable — or even realistic — for early-career professionals.

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The 23-year-old engineer shared a detailed account of her monthly expenses, offering a rare, transparent look into the finances of a young professional navigating life in a metro city. Her biggest expense, unsurprisingly, is rent — amounting to roughly ₹17,000 for her share of accommodation.

Beyond housing, her monthly spending includes about ₹5,000 on groceries, while dining out fluctuates between ₹3,000 and ₹6,000. Shopping expenses vary widely — from ₹3,000 to ₹7,000 — reflecting lifestyle choices rather than fixed costs. Additional outlays such as gifts, medicines, and other miscellaneous needs range from ₹2,000 to ₹6,000, while travel expenses add another ₹1,000-₹2,000.

Taken together, her monthly expenditure lands in the ₹30,000-₹35,000 range — prompting her to ask a tongue-in-cheek question online: “Am I cooked?”

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Internet weighs in: ‘Normal’ or ‘too much’?

The post quickly gained traction, resonating with thousands of young professionals who see their own budgets reflected in hers. Many users described the spending as “realistic” for Bengaluru, especially given the city’s soaring rents and rising cost of essentials.

Others, however, pointed to discretionary spending — particularly shopping and eating out — as areas where savings could be improved. Some commenters argued that while rent and groceries are largely unavoidable, lifestyle inflation can quietly inflate monthly budgets.

The viral breakdown has tapped into a larger conversation about affordability in India’s major cities. Bengaluru, often dubbed the country’s Silicon Valley, offers high-paying jobs but also comes with steep living costs, especially in housing.

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For young professionals just starting out, the balance between maintaining a comfortable lifestyle and building savings is increasingly delicate. With rent consuming over half of the techie’s budget, her case highlights a common reality: income growth in urban India is often outpaced by rising expenses.