₹347 a day to orbit Earth? The truth behind NASA’s pay for astronauts like Sunita Williams

For astronauts spending months in space, life aboard the International Space Station (ISS) may seem extraordinary — but when it comes to pay, NASA treats it like any other government job on Earth.

Despite facing high risks, intense schedules, and long stretches of isolation, NASA does not offer overtime pay to its astronauts, even when they spend months orbiting the planet. The reason? Astronauts are salaried federal employees, classified under the GS-15 pay grade, with annual salaries ranging from $125,133 to $162,672.

NASA justifies this policy by considering space missions as official work assignments, comparable to a long business trip. As with other federal employees on assignment, all essential expenses — including food, lodging, and transportation — are covered, whether astronauts are training on Earth or circling above it.

The only extra compensation astronauts receive is a small daily stipend for incidentals, typically around $4 a day (approximately Rs 347) — a token amount meant for personal expenses, not as overtime pay.

Retired astronaut Cady Coleman, who spent nearly six months in space, has explained that this has always been the norm. “You don’t get overtime for being in space. That’s part of the deal,” she has said, emphasizing that astronauts accept this as part of their mission.

Even Sunita Williams, one of NASA’s most recognized astronauts and a veteran of two long-duration ISS missions, falls under the same compensation framework. Williams, who has logged over 300 days in space, is among those who have contributed significantly to human spaceflight — but like her colleagues, she received no extra pay for her time spent in orbit.

NASA argues that since astronauts’ missions are fully funded, with all living expenses covered, there’s no need for overtime compensation. This approach aligns with broader federal employment norms, where salaried employees typically do not earn overtime, even for high-risk or extended assignments.

So while astronauts like Sunita Williams and others may inspire millions back on Earth, their paychecks remain tethered to government salary bands — with no bonuses for hurtling through space at 17,500 miles per hour.