'₹4.7 LPA to ₹2 crore per year': Techie shares his journey from start-up to FAANG, leaves netizens divided

A techie from Pune in a Reddit post that his annual package grew from a humble ₹4.7 lakh per annum to around ₹2 crore per annum in a period of 8 years. In this post, the user detailled his journey from working in a startup to a reputed FAANG company and eventually a multinational corporation (MNC).

He mentioned in his post that he graduated from a tier 3 college 8 years back and he did not formally study computer science (CS) in college.

"Hi folks, sharing my journey as a software engineer, for those who might find it helpful. Graduated from a tier 3 college 8 years ago. My branch wasn't CS, so I didn't formally study DSA or many other core concepts," the user said.

He also mentioned that he enjoyed web development so he created multiple side projects and worked as a freelancer on more than 100 small projects in college. "After graduating, the best offer I got through placements was from Infosys. So, I went off-campus and interviewed at a few startups, choosing one that offered 4.7 LPA."

The user also noted that cracking interviews at startups was more difficult than he anticipated because his resume did not reflect a prestigious college and many who offered competitive pay had DSA-based rounds.

Later, the techie revealed how they continued enhancing their skills, which helped them succeed in their career. "After spending ~4 years at my last company, I recently moved to another product-based company (a renowned MNC, not FAANG) as a Staff Engineer. My TC here is 2 Cr PA."

The post left Redditors divided, with some congratulating the user on his career growth while others had their doubts.

When one of the Redditors asked the user whether they are based out of Bengaluru or Hyderabad, he responded: "I am in Pune right now. Was in Hyderabad and Delhi before."

"Finally a post that isn't just whining about the job market. Thank you OP, people like you give me hope!" a Redditor said.

"Very inspiring for someone like me who is just getting started in the tech industry," a second user wrote.

"All I can say is if it's true you are just LUCKY. If you don't think it's just luck let everyone know as to what exceptional work you do which gives you such compensation and that too with just after 7-8 years of experience," a third user commented.

"The main question is how did you use all that money? Except investing all of it," a fourth user observed.