₹75k on road or ₹30k in office? Mumbai auto driver’s monthly earnings are making desk jobs look dull

A street-side exchange in Mumbai has set social media abuzz after an autorickshaw driver’s earnings claim went viral, drawing comparisons with entry-level corporate salaries and raising questions about what really counts as a “good job”.

₹2,500 a day, ₹ 75,000 a month

The video, shared by Instagram user Utkarsh Verma, shows him speaking with the driver about earnings in the city.

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As the discussion turns to Mumbai’s high cost of living, Verma remarks on the city’s earning potential, saying, “Yahan paisa itna hai, barasta hai.” He summed up the contrast in perceptions in the caption: "In India, a Rs 30k job is considered respectable. An auto driver earning Rs 75k isn't. Strange definition of success," he captioned the video.

The driver then breaks down his income, saying he earns around Rs 2,500 a day on average after expenses. That translates to roughly Rs 75,000 a month, a figure that quickly caught everyone's eye.

Verma, reflecting on his own early career after completing a B.Tech degree, said his first job did not offer similar pay. "Rs 75,000 is the average. If you work a little harder, you can earn around Rs 1 lakh, minimum Rs 60,000,” Verma said. He also pointed to the nature of the work, noting that driving an auto offered more networking opportunities compared to “sitting in a cubicle”.

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Beyond income: Stability vs hustle

As the video spread, the discussion moved beyond headline earnings. One user highlighted the trade-offs involved, writing: “True, but it’s not just about the amount. An auto driver may earn more some months, but he’s on the streets all day heat, traffic, uncertainty, no fixed hours. A 20–30k salaried job usually comes with stability, routine, and a bit more comfort. Different lives, different trade-offs. Money alone doesn’t tell the full story.”

‘Respect depends on marriage market’

Another user linked job perception to social factors, writing: “Respect in a job is dependant on Marriage market! When girls will start marrying and accepting boys with such jobs, these jobs will automatically become mainstream. With the likes of Urban company, Snabbit and Pronto coming up, That time is coming in next 3 years!”

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Work-life balance debate

A third comment pointed to the lack of balance despite higher earnings: “For that 75k they don't have work life balance and privileges.”

The conversation has since widened into a broader reflection on income, stability, and social acceptance.