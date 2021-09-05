RSS distances itself from Panchjanya article criticising Infosys

The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday distanced itself from an article critical of Indian software major Infosys that was published in Panchjanya, a magazine associated with the saffron organisation. Sunil Ambekar, the RSS' all-India prachaar pramukh, said Panchjanya is not a mouthpiece of the RSS and the article reflects the author's opinion and should not be linked with the organisation.

In its September 5 edition, Panchjanya has a four-page cover story on Infosys 'Saakh Aur Aghaat' (Reputation and Damage), with its founder Narayana Murthy's picture on the cover page.

The article has attacked the Bengaluru-based company and dubbed it as 'Unchi Dukan, Phika Pakwaan' (great cry and little wool). It also alleged that Infosys is aligned with "anti-national" forces and as a result messed up the government's Income Tax portal.

However, Ambekar took to Twitter to clarify Sangh's stand.

"As an Indian company, Infosys has made seminal contribution in the progress of the country. There might be certain issues with a portal run by Infosys, but the article published by Panchjanya in this context only reflects the individual opinion of the author.

"Panchjanya is not a mouthpiece of the RSS and the said article or opinions expressed in it should not be linked with the RSS," he tweeted.

The article drew flak from the Opposition parties which lashed out at the magazine calling the piece "anti-national".

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday questioned the "silence" of India Inc on the issue months after commerce minister Piyush Goyal's criticism of Tata Sons.

"Then they came for me. And there was no one left to speak out for me"

"RSS affiliated Panchajanya, says Infosys is working with anti-national forces and is part of tukde tukde gang. First the attack on Tatas by Commerce Minister and now this. Silence by industry biggies. Okay," she said in a tweet.

The Congress also dubbed them as "attacks" on India's "prized" corporate sector.

"After @PiyushGoyal alleged that India Inc works against national interest & singled out Tata Sons, now an RSS linked journal says Infosys is with 'anti-national' forces & an ally of tukde tukde gang. The Sangh's coordinated attack on India's prized corporates is shameful?" said Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed on Twitter.

Though the Panchjanya article mentioned that the magazine does not have any solid evidence to say this, it added that Infosys has been accused many times of helping "Naxalites, leftists and tukde-tukde gangs".

It also asked whether Infosys will "provide this same kind of shoddy service for its foreign clients".

When contacted on Saturday, Panchjanya editor Hitesh Shankar said Infosys is a big firm and very crucial works were given to it by the government on the basis of its credibility.

"The glitches in these tax portals are of national concern and those who are responsible for them should be held accountable," Shankar said.

