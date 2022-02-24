Russia attacks Ukraine: Is this World War III?

Russia's declaration of war on Ukraine has prompted outrage from across the world with nations and people alike condemning President Vladimir Putin's act.

While he has claimed that it's a military action in Ukraine, explosions could be heard soon after in the capital Kyiv and other parts of the country. Putin also called on Ukrainian service members to "lay down their arms and go home", adding that the special military action was meant for "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine.

Also Read: Ukraine war: Twitter shares a list of to-dos to control tweets in conflict zones



Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenksy said he was unsuccessful at seeking talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Zelensky stated that a "major war in Europe" could be started by Russia soon.

As his statement comes amid Ukraine facing threats of the Russian invasion, netizens also took to Twitter to share their fears that the Russia-Ukraine crisis might trigger a World War 3 like situation.



While several shared a serious concern of Russia's attack on Ukraine, others posted funny memes, trying to make light of the ensuing situation.

Also Read: Russia Attacks Ukraine: Explosions heard in Kyiv



Here's what netizens posted on Twitter under the WorldWar3 hashtag: -



I simply do not have capacity to go from global pandemic to world war 3. — Zeenat Yahya (@zeenatyahya) February 24, 2022

A pandemic and world war 3 I cannot believe it… — 𝐌𝐑𝐒.𝐂*~*** (@90lbs) February 24, 2022

#worldwar3

And this is the result of any war..... People suffers not politicians pic.twitter.com/fjvTp7pipk — franto (@JamalQasim786) February 24, 2022

#worldwar3

And this is the result of any war..... People suffers not politicians pic.twitter.com/fjvTp7pipk — franto (@JamalQasim786) February 24, 2022

if you’re making jokes about world war 3 while living in a safe country nowhere near ukraine, you’re being incredibly insensitive. so many people are going to die. — sam (@murdockology) February 24, 2022

World War 3 boutta happen but we still gonna have to be at school by 7 am pic.twitter.com/3dEwE9rcIe — 𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐯𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐰𝐫𝐥𝐝 ✪🌹 (@Mobley_For_ROTY) February 24, 2022