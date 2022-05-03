scorecardresearch
News
LATEST
Trends
Russia ready for talks with Ukraine: Vladimir Putin

Feedback

Russia ready for talks with Ukraine: Vladimir Putin

The Kremlin said that “despite Kyiv’s inconsistency and its lack of readiness for serious work, the Russian side is still ready for dialogue.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told French President Emmanuel Macron that Moscow is ready for talks with Ukraine.

The Kremlin said in its readout of Tuesday’s call that “despite Kyiv’s inconsistency and its lack of readiness for serious work, the Russian side is still ready for dialogue.”

The Kremlin added that Putin also informed Macron about the course of Russia’s “special military operation.” It added that the two leaders also discussed the global food security and Putin underlined that Western sanctions have exacerbated the situation.

 

BT TV