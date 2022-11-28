Ruturaj Gaikwad becomes first batter to hit 7 sixes in single over

Ruturaj Gaikwad on Monday (November 28) created a world record during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 by scoring seven consecutive sixes and 43 runs in a single over in a match against Uttar Pradesh.

Maharashtra captain Gaikwad created the record during the quarterfinal clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, in Ahmedabad, on Monday. Shiva Singh was the bowler to concede seven sixes during the 49th over. One of the over's balls was a no-ball, on which Gaikwad hit a six.

Maharashtra scored 330 runs for five wickets in 50 overs based on his innings. Gaikwad contributed to Maharashtra's score by smashing 220 runs off 159 balls, including 16 sixes and ten fours.

Gaikwad also holds the world record for hitting the highest number of runs in a single over - 42. Earlier the record was held by Zimbabwe's Elton Chigumbura who scored 39 off runs in a Dhaka Premier Division match in 2013.

The record for scoring most sixes in an over remains with Lee Germon of New Zealand who struck eight sixes during Wellington’s Shell Trophy match.

Maharashtra squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Saurabh Navale(w), Shamshuzama Kazi, Divyang Hinganekar, Satyajeet Bachhav, Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Uttar Pradesh squad

Madhav Kaushik, Aryan Juyal(w), Priyam Garg, Karan Sharma(c), Rinku Singh, Akshdeep Nath, Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shiva Singh

Ruturaj Gaikwad made 635 runs for title winners Chennai Super Kings in 2021. Gaikwad made 70 in the qualifier against Delhi Capitals and put on a partnership of 61 with Faf du Plessis in the final, taking CSK to 192, which turned out to be plenty.

