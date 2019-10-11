Sachin Bansal faces flak for endorsing sexist Twitter handle

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal found himself on Twitter's bad side after endorsing a handle that is full of sexist tweets. Bansal mentioned a Twitter account on his verified handle, @_sachinbansal, which has several distasteful tweets berating feminism and women.

"One of the accounts I recommend that all men on twitter follow is @LifeMathMoney He will teach you many things you need to know. Women can follow if too, if they want," Bansal had said in his tweet.