Sachin Bansal faces flak for endorsing sexist Twitter handle

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal found himself on Twitter's bad side after endorsing a handle that is full of sexist tweets. Bansal mentioned a Twitter account on his verified handle, @_sachinbansal, which has several distasteful tweets berating feminism and women.
"One of the accounts I recommend that all men on twitter follow is @LifeMathMoney He will teach you many things you need to know. Women can follow if too, if they want," Bansal had said in his tweet.
One of the accounts I recommend that all men on twitter follow is @LifeMathMoneySachin Bansal (@_sachinbansal) October 9, 2019
He will teach you many things you need to know.
Women can follow if too, if they want.
The handle @LifeMathMoney even replied on Bansal's tweet, thanking him.
Later, Twitter reacted to Bansal's recommendation with displeasure. Here's what some of the comments said:
Thank you so much for thinking of us women! To repay the favour, I recommend that you actually read more tweets by an account before recommending it. Here, Ive compiled some for you. Youre welcome! pic.twitter.com/P0qd5McjCQArchana Sinha (@sinharchana) October 10, 2019
Not sure what the last sentence meant, Sachin. And the tweets from that account are quite misogynistic. Is that something to be learned too?nandiniv (@nandiniv) October 10, 2019
Are you seriously recommending this account? This is absolute misogyny in many tweets.Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) October 10, 2019
interesting to see you recommend an account that endorses marital rape, among other things.Kavitha Rao (@kavitharao) October 10, 2019
Misogyny - check ! Sexism - check !Ananya Agni (@anan1295) October 11, 2019
Indian Online Retail Co-founder who doesn't get schooled on basic human rights - check- check-check !
That is one of the accounts I muted long time ago. It's such a disappointing tweet Sachin !Gundamma (@Gundammatha) October 10, 2019
