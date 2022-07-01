‘Saddened by new govt’s move to relocate metro car shed to Aarey colony’: Uddhav Thackeray 

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that he is saddened by the newly formed Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government’s decision to relocate Metro-3 car shed from Mumbai’s Kanjurmarg to Aarey Colony in their maiden cabinet meet. He was addressing a press conference at the Shiv Sena Bhavan a day after Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Thackeray said, “Let the metro car shed project be at Kanjurmarg and not in Aarey. Kanjurmarg is not a private plot. I am with the environmentalists and had declared Aarey as reserved forest. Wildlife exists in that forest.”

He also urged the incumbent government to not “project anger for me on Mumbaikars” and also said they should not toy with Mumbai’s environment, news agency ANI reported.

He also attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said, “Had Amit Shah kept his word given to me, there would have been a BJP chief minister in Maharashtra now.” He also called Shinde a “so-called Shiv Sainik chief minister” and went onto describe the rebellion in his party as a mockery of democracy and waste of people’s vote.

For the unversed, during a cabinet meeting soon after the swearing-in ceremony, Fadnavis directed state Advocate General and the administration to submit a proposal on building Metro-3 car shed in Aarey instead of Kanjurmarg.

On Thursday late night, Maharashtra Government directed the state's Advocate General that the metro car shed will be built in Aarey itself. The side of the Government should be presented before the Court in this regard.

Incidentally, Thackeray had announced a stay on the construction of the proposed Metro-3 car shed and shifted the site to Kanjurmarg but it is embroiled in legal battle. Shinde took oath as the 20th chief minister of India’s maximum state whereas Fadnavis took oath as the deputy CM, just 24 hours after the collapse of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Thackeray.

