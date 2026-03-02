‘Safer and Better Run’: Elon Musk backs Dubai over Europe despite rising tensions

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the United Arab Emirates is “objectively safer and better run” than many parts of Europe — a remark that comes even as Dubai recently faced a missile and drone attack from Iran.

Musk’s remark came in response to a post by Telegram founder Pavel Durov, who claimed that Dubai remains “statistically safer” than Europe despite the Iranian missile barrage targeting the city.

No country is perfect, but Dubai and UAE broadly are objectively safer and better run than many areas of Europe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 1, 2026

Durov, who has long been based in the UAE, said he had to leave Dubai for Europe a week earlier and was eager to return.

He joked that the missile attack felt like “free fireworks” and said he was actually at greater risk in Europe because of higher crime levels.

“Unfortunately, I had to leave Dubai for Europe a week ago — so I'm not only missing the free fireworks from Iran, but also exposing myself to greater risk. Given Europe's crime rates, Dubai is statistically safer even with missiles flying. Can't wait to be back,” he wrote on X.

Musk backed the sentiment, adding that while no country is perfect, the UAE is “objectively safer and better run” than many European nations.

That emphasis on safety is not limited to tech entrepreneurs and business leaders. It is also a factor increasingly cited by global sports stars who have chosen to base themselves in Dubai.

Australian fast-bowling legend Brett Lee, who recently relocated to the UAE, has openly said that security was central to his decision. Calling life in Dubai “next level” and “incredible,” Lee explained that safety stood out above everything else.

“What captured the essence of me moving over was a number of things, [mainly] safety. This is one of the safest places in the world, especially for females and certainly for kids,” he said.

And he is not alone. Football icons Rio Ferdinand and Patrice Evra have also made Dubai their base. Tennis great Roger Federer owns property in the city, while Filipino boxing champion Manny Pacquiao received his UAE golden visa last year. England cricketer Moeen Ali has also shifted there to manage his franchise and coaching commitments.