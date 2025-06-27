'Sakshi Tanwar has enough for 6 generations': Ram Kapoor lifts lid on TV actors’ wealth strategies

Television star Ram Kapoor says top TV actors like Ronit Roy and Sakshi Tanwar have earned enough to secure wealth for up to four generations—thanks to years of consistent work and smart financial planning.

In a candid conversation with Humans of Bombay, Ram Kapoor broke down the economics of Indian television stardom. While acknowledging that TV actors don’t match the paychecks of their film counterparts, he emphasized that long-running hit shows can deliver exceptional income over time.

Advertisement

“If you have a hit show that runs for seven to eight years, then your paycheck becomes a steady, high monthly salary,” Kapoor explained. “People like Ronit, Sakshi, and me—if you’re sensible—you can make enough for your three-four generations.”

Kapoor credited Ronit Roy and Sakshi Tanwar’s financial discipline for their long-term security. “Ronit has vacation homes, a fantastic villa in Goa. He didn’t make it in films, he had no money to eat. But once television clicked, he never looked back,” Kapoor said. “He’s been smart because he knows what failure looks like.”

He praised Tanwar’s frugality as well: “Sakshi doesn’t like fancy cars like I do. She spends wisely and has enough for six generations.”

Kapoor reflected on his own journey, starting with ₹1,500 a month and relying on his wife Gautami’s income early on. But after landing leading roles in major serials like Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, his fortunes changed. “For 15–20 years, I made a ridiculously high monthly salary,” he said.

Advertisement

Still, he warned that not all actors enjoy lasting success. “Some had hit shows but spent beyond their means. When the shows ended, they vanished.”

Kapoor’s message was clear: the grind of television can pay off—if you play it smart.