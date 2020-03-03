Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Vir Das to grace India Today Conclave 2020

Each year entertainment celebrities come forward and share their views at India's most iconic thought leadership platform India Today Conclave. This year Bollywood personalities like Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Vir Das, Javed Akhtar and Shubha Mudgal are gracing the 19th Edition, on 13th and 14th March, 2020, at Taj Palace Hotel, New Delhi. The theme for this year's conclave is #MercuryRising.

The heartthrob of the nation Salman Khan to talk on 'Being a superstar for 3 decades and what it takes to have universal appeal across all ages'. The charmer and multi-talented actor Ayushmann Khurrana will share his thoughts on 'Using art to break the stereotypes' in the entertainment industry. As an actor he has always come out of his comfort zone and has proven himself with the films that are unconventional and fresh with content. The Indian comedian and actor Vir Das will share his views on 'Democracy and dissent'. He is one actor who has always been outspoken on sharing his thoughts on current issues, including politics. Other stalwarts like Bhumi Pednekar, Javed Akhtar, and Shubha Mudgal are coming together to have an active discussion on the burning issue around the world, climate change.

India Today Conclave, 2020, will join the dots in every sphere. Meet a wide range of top politicians, thinkers, economists, analysts, sports stars and artists who will deliberate and debate the conclave theme of #MercuryRising in their respective fields. They will come together to calm, challenge and clarify.

With trade wars, drone attacks, wild fires, climate change, war threats, sliding economies, divisive elections, and rising inequity, none of the old ways of thinking hold good. The past is no longer a guide to the future. Both India and the world need bold, informed, passionate new thinking.

Be a part of this leadership conference, that is defined by its quality of content and be a part of its transformational energy.