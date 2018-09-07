Salman Khan's Loveratri in trouble over title, accused of hurting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan has been yet again dragged to court along with others associated with his home production Loveratri. An advocate on Thursday filed a complaint alleging the title of the film hurts Hindu sentiments and also demeans the festival of Navaratri.

Loveratri is Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's and newcomer Warina Hussain's debut film. Loveratri is an upcoming romantic drama, filmed at the backdrop of Navaratri.

According to PTI, an advocate named Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed a complaint against the makers of Loveratri in a Bihar court alleging that the film is promoting vulgarity and denigrating Goddess Durga.

He said that the title will hurt Hindu sentiments as the film is scheduled to release on October 5, which is close to Navaratri festival.

Sudhir Kumar Ojha further stated in his complaint that his impression about the yet-to-be-released movie is based on the promos and teasers being broadcast on YouTube and other such channels.

Recently, during the launch of Big Boss 12, when Salman Khan was asked to comment on this complaint filed against Loveratri, he said, "Some people, I don't know who they are, have some problem with the title of the film. It is a beautiful title. There is nothing more beautiful than love, so it is called Loveratri. It is not demeaning any culture. Our prime minister is from that culture. So, when you play a character like I played a Sardar in a film or I played a Haryanvi in 'Sultan', I do it with a lot of respect."

He added, "We are making the film with Navaratri in the backdrop. We have made this beautiful film celebrating the music, colour, love and the fun of the festive season. We don't need any publicity like that. Once the film is released those people will know there is nothing."

Salman Khan said he is confident that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) will pass the film with a 'U' certificate.

He further said, "The Censor Board is the right body to decide. I am sure it will get a 'U' certificate. And if the censor board has given the certificate then I don't think anybody has the right to say anything."

The complaint will be heard by sub-divisional judicial magistrate Shailendra Kumar on 12 September.

Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed the complaint against Salman Khan under IPC sections 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship), 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), 153 (want only giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153B (assertions, imputations prejudicial to national integration) and 120(B) (criminal conspiracy).

Edited by Anneshwa Bagchi