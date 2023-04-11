Salman Khan receives another death threat; 'Jodhpur man' says he will kill actor on April 30

Actor Salman Khan, who has begun the promotions of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, seems to be in trouble yet again. The Bollywood actor had recently received several threats. Now, it has been learnt that the Dabangg actor has got one more death threat.

A threat call was made to the Mumbai Police control room on April 10 at around 9 pm. The caller identified as Rocky Bhai, a Gaurakshak from Jodhpur, threatened to eliminate Khan on April 30, 2023.

Following the call, the Mumbai Police has started investigating this case. They have located the whereabouts of the caller.

This comes a few days after notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had threatened to kill Khan if he was ever found in Rajasthan.

Due to constant death threats, Salman Khan has also bought a new bulletproof vehicle. He recently got a new Nissan Patrol SUV for himself for security purposes. The car has been imported as it is not available in the Indian market as yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan has begun the promotions for his upcoming movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is slated to release in cinemas on April 21, 2023. The first promotional event, a trailer launch, was held in Mumbai on April 10.

Khan was joined by his co-stars Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla and more at the trailer launch.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Bhagyashree, Venkatesh Daggubati and Vijender Singh. Ram Charan has a special appearance in a Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song.

Also Read: 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer review: 'Salman Khan is in full form,' say Twitter users

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to act together in YRF spy thriller ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’

Also Watch: Anand Mahindra shares video of Snehdeep Singh Kalsi singing Kesariya song in 7 languages