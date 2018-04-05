Salman Khan to be kept in the same jail as Asaram Bapu

Salman Khan has been sentenced to five year imprisonment and slapped with Rs 10,000 fine in the blackbuck poaching case. The Sessions Court will hear his bail plea on Friday morning at 10:30 am, but in the meantime, the 52-year-old actor will have to spend the night in Jodhpur Central Jail. He will reportedly be housed in Barrack No.2 where Asharam Bapu is also lodged.

Asharam Bapu, a self-styled godman, was sent to jail in 2013 after being accused of raping a schoolgirl. Shambu Lal Raigar, who killed a Muslim labourer in Rajsamand in an act of hate crime, is also incarcerated at the Jodhpur Central Jail. The prison reportedly houses several hardened terrorists who have been moved out of Srinagar jail.

Salman was taken to the jail straight away after the blackbuck poaching verdict was passed by the Jodhpur trial court. Meanwhile, other accused in the blackbuck poaching case - actor Saif Ali Khan, and actresses Tabu, Neelam, and Sonali Bendre - were acquitted by the court due to lack of evidence.

Salman Khan has been charged with killing two blackbucks of the antelope family on the intervening night of October 1 and 2 in 1998 during the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Saath Saath Hain. The Bishnoi community, which reveres the animals, has been fighting the case against Salman for the past 20 years.