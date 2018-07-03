Sanju box-office collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor's film looks set to cross Rs 200-crore mark

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Sanju, earned Rs 23.35 crore on its fourth day at the box-office. In total, the film has amassed Rs 145.41 crore in just four days since its release, and it looks like it will cross the Rs 200-crore mark with ease. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Non-holiday/working day. Reduced ticket rates on weekdays. Yet, #Sanju puts up a SPLENDID TOTAL on Day 4 (Monday). This one is NOT going to slow down soon. Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr. Total: Rs 145.41 cr. India biz."

From recording the highest single day earning for a Hindi film, to receiving the highest weekend opening in 2018, Sanju has managed to enthrall audiences and critics alike. The film was released across 4,000 screens in India, and 1300 screens overseas.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju chronicles the life of the beloved "Baba" of Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt, who is popularly known as Sanju, a nickname given by Nargis, Dutt's mother. It unravels the mysteries and hype that surround the actor. While some have questioned the accuracy of certain parts of Dutt's life, the film demystifies many conjectures which surround the actor. Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma are also a part of the ensemble.

With Sanju's success, Hirani has yet again proved that when it comes to films, content is the king. The film is expected to continue its fantastic run at the box-office. The film also provides relief to Ranbir Kapoor whose Bombay Velvet, Jagga Jasoos, and Besharam had completely crashed at the box office.