Sansad TV's YouTube channel restored 3 hrs after getting hacked

The official YouTube handle of Sansad TV, which was compromised around 1 am on Tuesday and was renamed to "Ethereum" by the hacker(s), has now been restored.

Sansad TV, in a statement, said, “YouTube Channel of Sansad TV got compromised due to unauthorized activities by some scamsters on 15 February 2022 (Tuesday 01:00 a.m.) including live streaming on this Channel. Also, the Channel name has been changed to “Ethereum” by the attacker.”

The Youtube account of Sansad TV was compromised and witnessed unauthorised activities including live streaming on this channel by some scamsters.

Later, they informed YouTube about the security threats and the platform started showing "fixing the security threats permanently" on the channel.

“However, Sansad TV's Social Media Team promptly worked on it and got the channel restored by 3.45 am. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the nodal agency for responding to cyber security incidents in India, also reported the above incident and alerted Sansad TV,” the statement added.

Sansad TV broadcasts Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha’s live proceedings during the Parliament session and broadcasts programmes on current affairs and discussions on important issues when there is no live session.