Saudi Arabian club may hire Cristiano Ronaldo for $225 million!

Ace footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is currently a free agent. The Portuguese footballer who is currently in Qatar for the World Cup 2022 was released by Manchester United following an explosive interview he had given to British journalist Piers Morgan. With no allegiance to a club, Ronaldo can join any club without the interference or transaction to an owner club.

But how much does it take to hire Cristiano Ronaldo?

If reports are to be believed, he has been offered a bomb contract by Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr. The contract is for three years, which means Ronaldo would be busy till his 40s, according to CBS Sports.

Representative sources close to the club told the news site that their interest is ‘stronger than ever’. He is believed to have been offered a contract of $75 million a year, amounting to $225 million overall.

The contact between the club and the ace footballer initiated in the summer when Ronaldo expressed his wish to leave ManU. However, none of the big clubs could offer him the platform he desired, the report added.

However, following his explosive interview where he said he did not respect Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag as the coach did not respect him, amid other allegations, the club sacked the player.

“Following conversations with Manchester United, we have mutually agreed to end our contract early. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the season,” he said in a note after his departure.

Al Nassr is one of the biggest clubs in Asia. However, the decision is likely to be taken only after the World Cup. But if Ronaldo accepts the offer, the deal won’t take long to finalise, the report added.

Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Juventus in 2021. He scored 24 goals in 38 appearances for Manchester United last season.

Also read: 'Feels like the right time’: Cristiano Ronaldo’s note after Manchester United exit; wishes team success