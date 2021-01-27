Saurav Ganguly came for cardiac checkup, vitals stable: Apollo Gleneagles Hospital

BCCI President and former Indian cricket team skipper Saurav Ganguly visited Apollo Gleneagles Hospital for a checkup of his cardiac condition. In an official statement, Apollo Gleneagles Hospital has stated that Ganguly's vital parameters are stable.

"Sourav Ganguly, 48 years old, male has come for a checkup of his cardiac condition. There is no change in his parameters since his last hospitalisation and his vital parameters are stable," read the statement issued by the hospital.

Earlier, it was reported that Ganguly had been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain. However, this has not turned out to be the case.

Ganguly visited the hospital for a checkup a few weeks after undergoing a successful angioplasty. Sources close to Ganguly have mentioned that the former Indian skipper's fans have nothing to worry about and that the visit to the hospital was a routine checkup.

"There is no complication, it is a routine visit," the source had told ANI.

Ganguly was rushed to Woodlands Hospital on January 2, 2021, after the cricketer complained of chest discomfort while at his gym in Kolkata.

According to the doctors a primary angioplasty was necessary based on the results of the scan even though his heart rate and BP were normal when he was admitted to the hospital. Ganguly underwent the surgery soon afterwards and has been in stable condition since.

Ganguly spent five days in the hospital and was discharged on January 7. MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital, Dr Rupali Basu had previously told India Today that Ganguly will be able to resume his normal life in another 3-4 weeks once the remaining two blocked arteries are revascularized.

