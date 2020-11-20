SBI Recruitment: Applications open for 8,500 apprenticeship vacancies

State Bank of India (SBI) has opened online applications to recruit 8,500 apprentices from multiple zones. The applications are available at sbi.co.in , and interested candidates can confirm their eligibility and apply anytime between November 20 and December 10.

Applying candidates must be graduates from recognised institutes, and would also have to take an exam in January 2021. As for other requirements, candidates must be of the age between 20 and 28 years, as of October 31, 2020. The maximum age indicated is for unreserved and EWS candidates. Relaxations in the upper age limit are applicable as per the Government of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates.

For a three-year apprenticeship, the apprentices would receive different stipends for each year: Rs.15,000 per month for the first year; Rs.16,500 per month for the second year; Rs.19,000 per month for the third year. Apprentices will not be eligible for any other benefits or allowances.

Post the online written test, passing candidates would also have to take a test of local language. There is also an application fee of Rs.300, while candidates applying from SC, ST, OBC, and PWD categories can apply for free.