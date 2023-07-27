SC allows SK Mishra to continue as ED Director till September 15

The Supreme Court (SC) on July 27 allowed S K Mishra to continue as the Director till September 15. But the apex court clarified that no further extension will be given in the matter.

The apex court had earlier held Mishra's appointment as illegal and asked him to vacate office by July 31. However, the Centre, in application on Wednesday, had sought an extension of his tenure till October 15 in view of the ongoing Financial Action Task Force peer review.

The Centre has been insisting on Mishra's extension stating that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a terror financing watchdog, is scheduled to conduct a review and it was necessary for the ED chief to continue during the review meeting.

Mishra, 63, was first appointed as ED director in November 2018. His appointment letter was later modified in 2020 with the two-year term being changed to three years.

Supreme Court permits ED Director SK Mishra to continue as ED Director till September 15. pic.twitter.com/aeJQMY2X7n — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

On July 11, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath, and Sanjay Karol termed the reappointment as illegal as two extensions were granted to Mishra and curtailed his extended tenure to July 31 from November 18, 2023.

In 2022, the government promulgated under which the tenure of the ED and CBI chiefs could be extended by up to three years after the mandated term of two years.

Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure in ED

Mishra, a 1984-batch IRS officer, has led the Enforcement Directorate since mid-2018. He was first appointed as the interim director of the ED before assuming the top role in a more permanent capacity three months later. Under his directorship, several high-profile political leaders, mostly in the Opposition, came under ED scrutiny.

Under Mishra, the ED has launched probes against Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah.