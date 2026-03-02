Scarred but standing: Missile debris grazes Ashok Leyland bus where as iconic Dubai landmarks take a hit

An Indian-made Ashok Leyland bus has unexpectedly become the centre of online attention after missile debris fell across parts of the United Arab Emirates during the latest escalation in West Asia.

The bus was parked along a Dubai roadway when fragments from intercepted missiles came down in the area. Visuals circulating online show that the rear portion of the vehicle was badly damaged — metal panels torn open and the back section shredded.

Advertisement

Missile hits Ashok Leyland bus in Dubai Roads. Build quality of Ashok Leyland bus 👌 pic.twitter.com/7Usdg5Q53r — Aparajite (@amshilparaghu) March 1, 2026

The missile debris appears to have grazed the bus rather than directly struck it. Despite the visible destruction, the main structure remained upright. There was no fire and no collapse.

In the hours of overnight strikes, some of Dubai’s most recognisable landmarks and critical infrastructure were caught up in the fallout.

Debris from intercepted missiles and drones sparked a fire at Burj Al Arab, and parts of Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs, suffered damage, leading to the suspension of flight operations. Several airport staff were treated for injuries.

Advertisement

On the man-made Palm Jumeirah island, a building near the beachfront — including the Fairmont The Palm resort — caught fire after debris fell in the area, injuring residents.

Further out, falling fragments ignited a blaze at one of the berths at Jebel Ali Port, a major trade and shipping hub for the emirate, even as much of the city’s airspace remained closed.

No casualties linked to the bus have been reported.

As images of the damaged vehicle spread online, social media users quickly began reacting — some with dark humour, others with pride in Indian manufacturing.

One comment read, “Had Khamenei known earlier, he would have been alive today if he had hidden himself inside an Ashok Leyland bus but he trusted Chinese tech bunkers.”

Advertisement

Another user wrote, “That Ashok Leyland bus taking the hit on Dubai roads and barely flinching is straight Indian engineering. These things are built with high-tensile steel frames and reinforced chassis that get torture-tested daily on overloaded, pothole-riddled highways. Some have quietly crossed 1 million+ km without a major rebuild.”

A third joked, “We can put these on our borders — those should be our first line of defense.”

“Quality by Ashok Leyland is always best, and clearly it has been seen in the video — despite the missile grazing it, it has not been destroyed completely,” fourth user added.