‘Scary numbers’: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath flags a crisis India is ignoring at its own peril

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath has sounded a stark warning: Indians are drinking more soft drinks than ever, deepening the country’s already alarming diabetes crisis.

“Here’s something worrying from a recent earnings call of a beverage maker: Indians are consuming more soft drinks than ever. Even Indian companies have said something similar,” Kamath wrote on X. “Remember, India is at the epicentre of the global diabetes epidemic.”

Kamath has long flagged diabetes as a ticking time bomb for India, which now has the highest number of diabetics in the world. Once dismissed as a “rich person’s disease,” diabetes is now entrenched across all socio-economic groups.

Citing a recent study, Kamath highlighted that 21 crore Indians are living with diabetes, with urban youth facing particularly grim odds. “If you're a 20-year-old woman living in a city today, you have a 64.6% chance of developing diabetes during your lifetime. For young men, it's 55.5%,” he noted.

What makes the crisis more dangerous is widespread ignorance. Kamath pointed out that over 27% of diabetics are unaware of their condition, and even fewer seek treatment. Compounding the issue is India's weak health insurance coverage. “Less than 20% of Indians have health insurance. Most end up paying out of pocket, which is a huge burden for poor and low-income households,” he said.

Kamath stressed there is no single solution. “We need multiple approaches—from public awareness campaigns and insurance coverage for vulnerable groups, to early detection programs,” he said.

He also underscored the power of small lifestyle changes. “Adding a few extra minutes of exercise each day or reducing sitting time can make a big difference. Even walking or cycling five more minutes a day lowers diabetes risk,” Kamath advised.

While Zerodha supports startups focused on preventive health, Kamath called for a systemic, collective effort. “This is a challenge that needs all people involved—from individuals to the government—to take action.”