'Scottish castles cheaper than...': Techie’s ₹5 crore house fuels India vs London cost debate online

An Indian techie just bought a house in London for ₹5 crore. In Mumbai, that buys you a 650 sq ft flat with a tiny bathroom, that too if you're lucky. The techie, named Arnav Gupta, posted it on social media without knowing he would trigger a debate nobody was ready for.

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He said that the apartment is located in the Wembley district of London.

Sharing a picture of his house, the techie wrote on X (previously Twitter), "This house is less than ₹5cr (£0.5M). Less than 30min commute to anywhere in central London. Indian property markets makes no sense to me after seeing the market here (+ has a huge backyard, kids can play football in)."

This house is less than ₹5cr (£0.5M).



Less than 30min commute to anywhere in central London.



Indian property markets makes no sense to me after seeing the market here 🥲



(+ has huge backyard, kids can play football in) pic.twitter.com/DMYeAdXLAz — Arnav Gupta (@championswimmer) April 23, 2026

Soon after this, netizens were quick to share what ₹ 5 crore would get them in various parts of India. "₹5 crore in Mumbai gets you a 2BHK with a window that faces another window," a user commented.

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"The worst of them all is Mumbai. Here they sell pigeon nests called apartments for crores, practically fooling and looting people," a second user wrote.

"A similar 'kothi' in Chandigarh would burn a hole of upwards of 10 crore in your wallet, and then too you might end up getting a smaller backyard. The housing bubble is crazy here," a third user wrote.

"Indian property prices makes me think these are scam listings. More surprisingly, you can find castles in Scotland listed for cheaper than some properties in Noida," a fourth user said.

Another user weighed in, "Oh my god, pretty reasonable. I put up in an 1100 sq ft apartment in Goregaon W, Mumbai, which also costs 5 cr though I'm living on rent. But the kind of house u r living in is my dream house I wish 2 buy, but it will be criminally expensive here in Mumbai nt sure wn I can afford it."

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Yet another user commented, "Meanwhile in India, all my society (Ashiana Silver Crest Villas, Gurgaon) had was one small park. That also is under threat because the park's land was apparently still in possession of some local third-party who has sold it for construction of some builder floors (sic)"