David Sinclair dishes out secrets to slow and reverse ageing at India Today Conclave 2023

David Sinclair, a renowned geneticist and professor at Harvard Medical School, recently spoke at the India Today Conclave 2023 about his groundbreaking research on age and disease reversal. In his talk titled "Switches and Age Clocks: The Jaw-Drop Science of Age and Disease Reversal", Sinclair sat down with the Vice Chairperson of the India Today Group Kalli Purie and shared his insights into the latest developments in anti-ageing research.

During his talk at the India Today Conclave 2023, Sinclair discussed the importance of identifying the biological switches that control the ageing process. He explained that by manipulating these switches, it may be possible to reverse the effects of ageing and even extend lifespan.

“When I started at Harvard Medical School, it was considered crazy to even think about slowing the ageing process let alone reversing it,” Sinclair said.

“The world is more comfortable and easier to live in and that has led to humans ageing quicker,” he said.

Sinclair's research has also shown that the age clock, which is the biological clock that controls ageing, can be reset through various interventions. For example, fasting and caloric restriction have been shown to extend lifespan and reduce the risk of age-related diseases by resetting the age clock.

Supplements Sinclair takes for anti-ageing

Sinclair's research focuses on the genetic and cellular mechanisms of ageing and age-related diseases. He has conducted numerous studies on the role of NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) in the ageing process, which has led to the development of novel therapies for age-related diseases.

First Sinclair said he takes Risveretorol commonly found in red wine. It is a naturally occurring compound found in various plants, particularly in the skin of grapes, blueberries, raspberries, and peanuts. It belongs to a class of compounds known as polyphenols, which are known for their antioxidant properties.

The second compound that Sinclair takes regularly is half a gram of Nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN). It is a molecule that is naturally produced by the body and is involved in various cellular processes, including energy production and DNA repair. It is a derivative of vitamin B3 (niacin) and is converted into nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), a coenzyme that is important for cellular metabolism.

Thirdly, Sinclair also takes a drug called Metformin which is an oral medication used to treat type 2 diabetes. It belongs to a class of drugs called biguanides, which work by decreasing the amount of glucose produced by the liver and improving the body's sensitivity to insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels.

Sinclair’s take on food

“My goal is to eat a larger meal closer to the end of the day. I like to eat for a period of 6 hours a day. Snacking is fine in between but bigger meals should be delayed to later in the day,” Sinclair said.

According to Sinclair, the human body gets used to intermittent fasting. He recommends drinking a lot of water and tea too.

For the meals, Sinclair recommended plant-based meals and avoiding alcohol.

Genome and Epigenome

Sinclair also touched on the difference between Genome and Epigenome and how the latter can be manipulated.

The genome refers to the complete set of genetic material (DNA) within an organism's cells. It includes all the genes, regulatory sequences, and other non-coding regions of DNA. The genome is the blueprint for an organism's development and determines its inherited traits, such as eye colour, height, and susceptibility to certain diseases.

On the other hand, the epigenome refers to the set of chemical modifications and structural changes that occur to the DNA molecule and its associated proteins. These changes can affect the way genes are expressed and can have a significant impact on an organism's phenotype (observable traits).

Epigenetic modifications can include chemical tags (such as DNA methylation and histone modification) that alter the structure of DNA and its associated proteins, as well as changes in chromatin structure (the way DNA is packaged within the cell nucleus). These modifications can affect the accessibility of genes, making them more or less likely to be expressed.

While the genome is largely inherited from parents and remains largely stable throughout an individual's life, the epigenome is highly dynamic and can be influenced by a variety of environmental factors, such as diet, stress, and exposure to toxins. In fact, some epigenetic changes can be passed down from one generation to the next, leading to transgenerational effects on health and development.

Sinclair's groundbreaking work has the potential to revolutionize the way we view ageing and age-related diseases. Instead of accepting these conditions as an inevitable part of the ageing process, Sinclair's research suggests that it may be possible to reverse the effects of ageing and improve overall health and lifespan.

In addition to his research, Sinclair is also a prolific author and has published numerous articles and books on ageing and longevity. His most recent book, "Lifespan: Why We Age―and Why We Don't Have To", explores the latest developments in anti-ageing research and provides practical advice for extending lifespan and improving health.

(Please note that any health and medical tips mentioned in this article are from David Sinclair himself and not the author of this article)