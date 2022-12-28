Severe cold wave in India latest updates: Delhi, Punjab, and other parts of North India shiver

Cold wave news: Dense fog conditions are prevailing across Delhi and Punjab’s Amritsar on Wednesday. While Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius, Amritsar is likely to record a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius. Delhi’s Palam reported low visibility at 500 metres. Visibility remained low across areas of Punjab like Amritsar (up to 25 metres), Patiala (200 metres), Bhatinda (zero visibility), Ambala (200 metres), and Chandigarh (200 metres).

The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) RK Jenamani said that fresh cold wave conditions shall prevail again from December 31-January 1 after a brief relief. Jenamani said, “Dense to very dense fog will continue to prevail in the belt. There will be an improvement on December 29 because of a western disturbance that will bring fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Leh, and Himachal Pradesh. There will be drizzle in north Punjab on December 29. Fresh cold wave conditions will prevail again from December 31-January 1.”

India Weather updates: Top developments so far

1. Fog and cold wave conditions swept the national capital on Wednesday with a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning.

2. Parts of Delhi were colder than hill stations Dharamshala and Nainital on Tuesday.

3. Delhi’s primary weather station Safdarjung Observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius.

4. Dense fog enveloped Punjab’s Amritsar on Wednesday morning. Amritsar is likely to witness a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius with fog/mist, according to the IMD.

5. The Met Department said in its bulletin on Tuesday that isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on Wednesday and Thursday.

6. Cold-day conditions are likely to abate across northwest India and return back from December 31-January 1.

7. In Delhi, the lowest temperature of 4 degrees Celsius has been recorded at Aya Nagar and a cold wave continues to prevail at isolated places.

8. Dense fog may engulf parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura over the next three days.

9. Parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and Odisha too recorded low visibility. Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly recorded a visibility of 25 metres whereas Bahraich recorded a visibility of 200 metres.

10. Bihar’s Purnea and Odisha’s Gopalpur recorded low visibility of 50 metres each.

