Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 blockbuster Pathaan to release on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow! 

Pathaan on OTT: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer blockbuster spy thriller Pathaan will release on Amazon Prime Video on March 22. The film will be available for action movie fans and Shah Rukh Khan’s admirers in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on the platform. The development was confirmed in a tweet from Amazon Prime Video India’s official Twitter handle. Amazon Prime Video India tweeted, “We sense turbulence in the weather, after all Pathaan is coming! Pathan on Prime, March 22 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.”

Pathaan box office, ratings

The latest offering from Yash Raj Films collected around Rs 541.71 crore from the domestic box office whereas it raked in around Rs 1,049 crore from the worldwide box office. Of the Rs 541.71 crore collected domestically, Pathaan collected Rs 523.15 crore from the Hindi market. It collected Rs 12.76 crore from the Telangana market and Rs 5.8 crore from the Tamil Nadu belt, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has an IMDb rating of 6.4/10 as of today. It has an audience score of 78 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Pathaan story, cast

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film focuses on an Indian spy and a Pakistani agent who fight a group of mercenaries and their leaders harbouring nefarious plans to harm India. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, Dimple Kapadia, and Manish Wadhwa in lead roles. Pathaan also has a cameo appearance by Salman Khan.

Also read: Rishab Shetty’s 2022 blockbuster Kantara to release in Italy, Spain soon; check details here

Also read: Watch: Deepika Padukone gets emotional as RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Original Song at Oscars 2023