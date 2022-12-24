"Sharing the love that I got from her", Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi shares picture with mother Sonia Gandhi

Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, took to social media platform to share a picture with his mother Sonia Gandhi, as she joined him in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi today.

Sharing the photo on social media, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "The love that I got from her, I am sharing the same with the country."

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi entered Delhi early Saturday morning. The yatra entered Delhi from the Faridabad side in Haryana and received a warm welcome by a large number of party workers.

Former party chief Sonia Gandhi, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with husband Robert Vadra joined Rahul Gandhi on Saturday. Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary welcomed Gandhi at the Delhi border in Badarpur.

Senior party leaders including Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, Randeep Surjewala, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja, were also seen walking alongside Rahul Gandhi in the national capital.

Meanwhile, even actor Kamal Hassan joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi.

Actor Kamal Hassan joins 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' as it marches ahead in the national capital Delhi. pic.twitter.com/ZZ02uwyCDa — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022

"Erasing the darkness of hatred in Delhi's harsh winter, the fans of #BharatJodoYatra have set out to illuminate India," the Congress party tweeted on Saturday.

The yatra entered Delhi after the party was asked to ensure that Covid rules are strictly followed.

Earlier, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a letter, said that Covid guidelines must be strictly followed during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the use of mask, sanitiser be implemented, according to a report by news agency ANI. Moreover, the letter added that only vaccinated people must participate in the yatra.

Furthermore, Mandaviya also mentioned in the letter that if the Covid-19 protocols are not possible, then the Bharat Jodo Yatra should be postponed in the national interest, taking note of the public health emergency.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stating that their aim is to disturb the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The yatra, which began on September 7, has so far covered nine states.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi amid government’s alerts on Covid scare