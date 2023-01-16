Shark Tank's Namita Thapar claims 'educated house help' shared hateful post from her phone; netizens disagree

Shark Tank India's judge and executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar has shared a tweet where she has accused her "educated house help" of stealing her phone and putting a hateful post on her on social media.

"This is what hate does to this world, makes people toxic. An educated house help who was removed stole my phone & put a hateful post on me on social media. Price of being a public figure ! Apologies !," she tweeted on Saturday.

To give a background, a hateful Instagram story was posted on her official social media account recently. The story, with a photo of Thapar in blue kurta read, "This is Namita's son. I just want the world to know that the person you see on TV is not what you think she is. Unfollow her as soon as possible. Will explain why in due course of time."

Meanwhile, Thapar’s Instagram bio was changed to, “Sh**ty mother, Sh**tier wife.”

Thapar later clarified that the post came from her 'educated house help' who stole her phone and made the post.

However, after the post, netizens refused to believe the claims made by Thapar. "How did she/he open your phone? Was that person so close?," a user wrote. "I don't think it is done by any house help... no one will believe this script," another user said.

"Nice!! Shift the blame on a poor house help .. I know it's hard to accept, that your son has spoken out the truth," a Twitter user said.

"Was removed but also got access to your phone? Must be a close confidante to know your pswd n other codes."

"Not spreading hate but you should rather be listening to your son too. It's pretty evident he did that. Rather have a talk with him than give false reasoning here. Gotta have expertise in having a conversation with kids," another person said.

"If you’d have said your account was hacked, it would have been more believable," stated a user.

The post has received more than 5,00,000 views and about 111 retweets so far.

