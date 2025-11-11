'She made every day hell': Young employee quits after a month, slams ‘toxic’ boss in viral WhatsApp message

A young employee’s fiery farewell message to her manager — after quitting barely a month into her new job — has taken Reddit by storm, sparking a wave of conversation about toxic workplaces in India.

The screenshots of the WhatsApp message were shared on Reddit under the title “A New Joinee Just Gave a Savage Reply to Our Toxic Manager and Then Quit – What a Drama!” Within hours, the post went viral, resonating with thousands who’ve faced similar experiences at work.

Advertisement

According to the Reddit user who shared the screenshots, the woman had joined the company recently but was pushed into handling everything “without proper training.” The post claimed she was constantly blamed for mistakes that weren’t hers and berated in front of others. “She had enough of it and thrashed the manager over call and then on WhatsApp group,” the user wrote. “Later, when the founder found out, he also tried to accuse her, but after the drama she created, he didn’t even join sync-up for days.”

Her farewell message began politely but quickly turned into a blistering takedown of her manager’s behaviour. “Hello all, hope this message finds you in your best spirit. I wish I could say the same for myself,” she wrote. “I joined this company just a month back, but in these 30 days, I realised I made one of the biggest mistakes of my life.”

Advertisement

What started as a goodbye soon became an unfiltered account of her experience. She accused her manager of constant humiliation and unrealistic expectations. “I want to thank and give a standing ovation to the senior, the manager, the trainer, the motivator — she made sure to make my every single day hell. From degrading my confidence to blaming me for mistakes that weren’t even mine, she was unstoppable,” the message read.

She claimed she was made to repeat updates “multiple times a day — in meetings, on chat, and again on Jira,” adding that her manager “loved to give examples for everything except the actual answer.” The tone grew sharper as she called out the lack of support and hypocrisy in the team, comparing her workdays to being sent on a “wild goose chase without directions.”

Advertisement

The ex-employee didn’t stop there. She went on to accuse her manager of delaying her salary despite earlier commitments. “Your favourite line is ‘Commitment se piche nahi ho sakte.’ What happened to your commitment at the time of my salary? You said it would be credited on the 1st, but then blamed a bank error that didn’t exist,” she wrote. “After I cross-checked, you made up a new story about performance feedback. You can’t preach what you don’t practise.”

In her closing lines, she delivered a final blow: “I’m ready to accept I may not be the right fit. Maybe you made the wrong hire. But what about the rest? There’s no one left in the customer support team. The problem isn’t me or the others. The problem is YOU. Wishing you a successful future and may God give you the strength to handle this toxicity.”

The raw, unfiltered note hit a nerve online. In the comments, users shared their own stories of burnout, micromanagement, and unreasonable bosses — some humorous, others painfully relatable. One user wrote, “I am Gen Z, did something like this and they messed up my BGV and my mental peace for three months more. This is Indian work culture for you.”

Advertisement

Another shared a dramatic story of their own exit. “In my last company, my manager called me along with the senior manager to discuss my probation. I asked them to check their emails before we proceed — it was my resignation letter with screenshots of 3AM messages from my manager saying, ‘WHY DID YOU NOT RESPOND TO MY 3AM TEXT?’ I packed my bag and left right after,” the user wrote.

Others called the woman’s courage “therapeutic.” One comment read, “I’ve dealt with a toxic manager before but never had the courage to say all this. Reading this… kaleje ko thandak mil gayi. I’m so happy these new-gen kids are not taking shit from anyone.”

Many applauded her for speaking up, saying more employees need to call out unprofessional conduct instead of silently enduring it. “This is how we fix our work culture,” one Redditor wrote. “Raise your voice so that others don’t face what you have. Companies pay you 10–20% of what they make from you — not the other way around.”